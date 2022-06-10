Advertisement
PHOTOS: Minister Samuda Receives Courtesy Call From JOHSPA

June 10, 2022
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda (right), is in discussion with (from left) Immediate Past President, Jamaica Occupational Health and Safety Professionals Association (JOHSPA), Dr. Norbert Campbell; President of the Association, Dr. Yohann White; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts Risden. Occasion was a courtesy call by members of the Association at the Ministry’s North Street offices in Kingston on June 9.
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda (right), makes a point during discussion with President of the Jamaica Occupational Health and Safety Professionals Association (JOHSPA), Dr. Yohann White during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s North Street offices in Kingston on June 9. Listening is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts Risden.
