Teachers Urged To Remain Resolute

The nation’s teachers are being urged to remain resolute in spite of the antisocial behaviours and other types of maladjustments being displayed by some students.
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the call in a statement on June 9, where she expressed support for teachers.
She said it is disheartening to see the videos on social media with students exhibiting behaviours that are totally inconsistent with what they are being taught within the precincts of the classroom.
“I urge our school administrators and teachers not to lose faith and the positive motivation for nation-building, which caused most of you to enter the education sector.
“We are in a fight against powerful influences in our society that are leading our children astray. Some of these influencers glorify vice as virtue and prop up disrespect as something to celebrate. We cannot allow these forces to nullify the good deeds of education stakeholders, who are working to see the children of this country thrive and realise their full potential,” Minister Williams said.
She noted that student misbehaviour has exacerbated since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, where the majority of pupils were unable to access face-to-face learning for close to two years.
Parents are being urged to give greater supervision to their children at this time and to utilise the services of various government agencies that offer assistance to children and parents in need of help.
“I stand in support of your efforts to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, do business and raise families,” the Minister said.