Over $400M For Sports And Entertainment During Pandemic

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has provided $406.2 million in grants to various organisations and individuals that were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

This was stated by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, while making her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 8).

“We awarded grants of $60,000 to individuals and grants ranging from $200,000 to $1.5 million to registered small companies and umbrella organisations within entertainment, culture and creative industries from a special $90-million support package,” she said, thanking the Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, for providing the special allocation.

Minister Grange informed that as at May 18, a total of $88.8 million had been paid to individuals and organisations. Of the sum, a total of $61.9 million was paid to 1,032 individuals and $26.9 million to 73 organisations.

She said, unfortunately, a number of payments to individuals and organisations failed for various issues: “Our team has reached out to see how we can assist to correct the errors. If we are able to resolve every error, we would pay out $91.4 million under this support programme”.

Ms. Grange said that would be in addition to payment to more than 700 entertainment, culture and creative industries practitioners through the CARE programme, as well as through special grants and sponsorship from the Ministry.

“Our assistance was designed to help fan the flames for practitioners who were unable to earn because of the pandemic and also to reignite activities and events to propel our recovery,” she said.

She further pointed out that the Ministry provided $25.9 million in grant funding to cultural communities, $15 million in sponsorship of entertainment events and activities, and $26.4 million in grants to the gender sector.

“Additionally, we disbursed approximately $24 million to 87 Olympians and Paralympians as they prepared for the Tokyo Games. We provided $12 million direct funding to the National Senior and Junior Athletics Championships and a discount of $13.5 million to the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association for use of the facilities at the National Stadium for development meets,” she said.

Ms. Grange noted, too, that special assistance to the Jamaica Premier League was provided in the amount of $6.5 million in direct funding to the clubs. Minister Grange added, as well, that $196 million in financial support was provided to National Sports Federations to reignite their development programmes.

She said, too, that $11 million in assistance was given to retired and active athletes and sports personnel from the Welfare Fund through the Sports Development Foundation.