JCDC To Ramp Up Festival Song Workshops

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) will be ramping up the Jamaica Festival Song workshops over the next 12 months.

This follows the omission of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition from this year’s Jamaica Festival package due to unsatisfactory entries.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who made the disclosure in her 2022/23 Sectoral presentation at Gordon House on June 8, said that the panel, which was established to select the finalists of this year’s competition, advised that it was unable to choose 10 suitable songs from among the entries despite extending the deadline.

She said 123 entries were received, noting that the figure was much less than previous years.

Ms. Grange informed that under the circumstances, the JCDC will refund all entry fees totalling $123,000.

“I have instructed the JCDC that they must ramp up the Jamaica Festival Song workshops over the next 12 months, now that COVID restrictions have been lifted, to ensure that the competition returns next year with much improved entries,” she said.

“This disappointment comes after a period of tremendous growth for the Jamaica Festival Song competition, which has seen the finalists in each of the last two years appearing on several music streaming services across the world, and for the first time, earning royalties,” the Minister noted.

She said that last year, the Jamaica Festival Song album was included on a shortlist that was considered for nomination for the Reggae Grammy.

Ms. Grange urged those who entered the competition to participate in the workshops that will be held “so the entries can be much improved”.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed that two songs that were identified from the entries will be included in a Jamaica 60 commemorative album, which will be released instead of the normal festival song album.

The Jamaica 60 commemorative album will be a mix of some of the country’s leading Reggae Ambassadors and emerging artistes, Ms. Grange said, adding that the arrangements are being fine-tuned and the details will be announced shortly.

She said some of the artistes who have already committed to be on the album include Shaggy, Marcia Griffiths, Freddy McGregor and others.

“It is going to be a very strong album,” she said, noting that it will have the potential to be considered for Reggae Grammy nomination.