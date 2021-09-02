Relief Found for Oxygen Shortage

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness says additional oxygen concentrators are being procured to assist in shoring up supplies in the health system.

“We are on the path to increasing the number of oxygen concentrators…through sources overseas working through our Ambassador and our Consul-General in New York, we have at this point secured close to 80 (to) 90 oxygen concentrators,” he informed.

The Prime Minister, who was addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday (September 1), said this is in addition to those being provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, as well as supplies being provided through the Diaspora.

“We should be able to have a good amount of concentrators in the system,” he said.

The Prime Minister informed that the procurement of oxygen concentrators will assist in alleviating the problem of oxygen shortage in the health system for those persons who present with mild coronavirus (COVID – 19) symptoms.

“The concentrators do not solve the problem fully. The concentrators are good for persons who have mild but not serious COVID symptoms,” he explained.

The Prime Minister who noted that bulk high flow nasal oxygen is required to treat persons who present with severe symptoms of the virus added, “Certainly you won’t have this pressure on the system for persons who are mild.”

He expressed gratitude to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for the assistance they have given in providing oxygen for the Jamaican health system.

“I would like to thank the Government [of Trinidad and Tobago]. We have reached out to the Government [of Trinidad and Tobago] to have a firm relationship with them in terms of becoming suppliers for us,” he informed.

“The Government is working behind the scenes with our partners to ensure that we can have a more robust solution,” he said.