No-Movement Days Extended

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced that the no-movement days will continue for another two weeks, in a bid to curb the latest surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

He advised that the days would include Sunday, September 5; Monday, September 6; Tuesday, September 7; Sunday, September 12; Monday, September 13; and Tuesday, September 14.

The Prime Minister was speaking during a virtual press conference on Wednesday (September 1).

Mr. Holness informed that the nightly curfew hours will remain 7:00 p,m. until 5 o’clock the following morning from Wednesdays to Fridays.

The curfew will, however, commence at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, and Saturday, September 11, continue through the no-movement days and end at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 15, respectively.

To allow persons to prepare for the additional no-movement days, businesses and workplaces will be required to close at midday on Friday, September 3, and Friday, September 10.

“The list of workplaces and businesses which will not have to close at midday remains the same, as for the last two weeks of no-movement days,” Mr. Holness informed.

The Prime Minister said that despite the extended restriction on movement, the vaccination programme will continue uninterrupted.

“Certain vaccination sites will remain open during curfew hours and on no-movement days. Persons who wish to receive the vaccine will be allowed to do so during curfew hours as was done over the last two weeks,” Mr. Holness said.

“To be clear, on no-movement days, persons will be allowed to seek urgent medical care and those who have overseas travel plans can make their way to or from the airport,” he added.

In addition, essential-service entities and personnel will still be allowed to operate.

They include fisherfolk, farmers, factories, business process outsourcing (BPO) establishments, and those involved in the maintenance of infrastructure, financial services, and the media.

“But I remind those persons employed to essential services who must move on the no movement days to ensure you have your ID to present to the police in case you are stopped. Even in this group, those persons who can work from home should do so, and only travel if necessary,” Mr. Holness stated.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said he was aware of concerns regarding front-line workers obtaining meals while on duty on no-movement days.

He advised that these persons will be allowed to be served at the premises of food establishments that are registered under the E-Commerce National Delivery System (ENDS), during the curfews and on no-movement days.

They include members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Jamaica Defence Force, Fire Brigade, private security personnel, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, or other persons properly identified as employed to hospitals or engaged by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the vaccination process.