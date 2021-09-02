JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Coronavirus
September 2, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 572 69,054
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 315 39,057
Males 257 29,994
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 17 days to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 25 3,475
Hanover 14 2,261
Kingston & St. Andrew 167 17,594
Manchester 67 4,627
Portland 14 1,863
St. Ann 24 4,926
St. Catherine 84 12,443
St. Elizabeth 14 3,069
St. James 67 6,835
St. Mary 9 2,145
St. Thomas 34 2,619
Trelawny 26 2,426
 

Westmoreland

 27 4,199
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 455 66 51 572
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 60,729 4,935 3,390 69,054
NEGATIVE today

 

 775 All negatives are included in PCR tests 338 1,113
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 311,520 170,406 481,926
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,230 66 389 1,685
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 372,249 4,935 173,796 550,980
Positivity Rate[1] 40.2%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 19* 1,568
 

Coincidental Deaths

 1 173
Deaths under investigation 10  175
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 91 48,493
 

Active Cases

  18,554
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 1
Number in Home Quarantine 47,466
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised

 

 669
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 184
Patients Severely Ill 101
Patients Critically Ill 48
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 5
Home 17,843
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 2,974
Imported 0 1,151
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,396
Under Investigation 571 61,297
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 29-31, 2021)

  • A 38-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 72-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 63-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
  • A 43-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
  • An 86-year-old Female from St. Mary
  • A 86-year-old Male from St. Mary
  • A 68-year-old Male from St. Thomas
  • A 68-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 57-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 55-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 76-year-old Male from Westmoreland
  • A 64-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • A 37-year-old Female from Westmoreland
  • An 87-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • An 88-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 79-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 54-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 74-year-old Female from St. Ann
  • A 61-year-old Female from St. Ann

 

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

