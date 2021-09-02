COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|572
|69,054
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|315
|39,057
|Males
|257
|29,994
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|17 days to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|25
|3,475
|Hanover
|14
|2,261
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|167
|17,594
|Manchester
|67
|4,627
|Portland
|14
|1,863
|St. Ann
|24
|4,926
|St. Catherine
|84
|12,443
|St. Elizabeth
|14
|3,069
|St. James
|67
|6,835
|St. Mary
|9
|2,145
|St. Thomas
|34
|2,619
|Trelawny
|26
|2,426
|
Westmoreland
|27
|4,199
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|455
|66
|51
|572
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|60,729
|4,935
|3,390
|69,054
|NEGATIVE today
|775
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|338
|1,113
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|311,520
|170,406
|481,926
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,230
|66
|389
|1,685
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|372,249
|4,935
|173,796
|550,980
|Positivity Rate[1]
|40.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|19*
|1,568
|
Coincidental Deaths
|1
|173
|Deaths under investigation
|10
|175
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|91
|48,493
|
Active Cases
|18,554
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|47,466
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|669
|Patients Moderately Ill
|184
|Patients Severely Ill
|101
|Patients Critically Ill
|48
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|5
|Home
|17,843
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|2,974
|Imported
|0
|1,151
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,396
|Under Investigation
|571
|61,297
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 29-31, 2021)
- A 38-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- A 72-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 63-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 43-year-old Female from St. Elizabeth
- An 86-year-old Female from St. Mary
- A 86-year-old Male from St. Mary
- A 68-year-old Male from St. Thomas
- A 68-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 57-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 55-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 76-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 64-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- A 37-year-old Female from Westmoreland
- An 87-year-old Male from St. Ann
- An 88-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 79-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 54-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 74-year-old Female from St. Ann
- A 61-year-old Female from St. Ann
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing