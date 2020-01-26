Reggae Month 2020 Will Be Bigger And Better – Minister Grange

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says that this year’s Reggae Month will be “bigger and better” with several activities planned to celebrate Jamaica’s music under the theme: ‘Come Ketch di Riddim.’

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Ms. Grange said that the Ministry and its partners “have been able to put together 29 days of riveting, pulsating, exciting events” for the month of February.

Reggae Month will begin with a church service at the Fellowship Tabernacle in Kingston on February 2 and on the same day, an exhibition titled: ‘Jamaica Jamaica,’ will open at the National Gallery.

The display, which showcases the evolution of Jamaican music, was created by a French curator and lover of Reggae. It was first staged in Paris and later Brazil, where it attracted large numbers of viewers.

“So, this exhibition will now be staged in Jamaica. It will open on February 2 and run through Reggae Month and then it stays in Jamaica for another six months,” Ms. Grange said.

She noted that the staging in Jamaica “will have unique artefacts that have not been seen at other exhibitions, so that is something that will be very exciting and that will attract international attention.”

The ‘Children of the Icons’ concert returns this year, and will feature the offspring of some of the industry’s most influential artistes.

“Some of the performers include the son of Reggae artist, Determine, Runkus; son of Alton Ellis, Christopher Ellis; daughter of Burning Spear, Makaeba Rodney; and son of Queen Ifrica, Imeru Tafari,” Ms. Grange told JIS News.

“We want to ensure that they get our guidance, that they get our support and that they are prepared to carry the mantel over from their parents and taking over from the pioneers,” she said.

Reggae Month involves collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JRIA), public and private sector entities and other major stakeholders.