Gov’t Committed to Social Partnership – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government remains committed to maintaining the social partnership arrangement in order to combat potential threats to Jamaica’s economy.

These relate to crime, climate change, environmental sustainability, energy security, pandemics, among others.

Mr. Holness said that while significant gains have been recorded under the Economic Reform Programme (ERP), the country remains vulnerable to various shocks.

“We are vulnerable by virtue of our size, our open economy, the lack of greater diversity and complexity in our economy, and because we still have serious inequality and social equity issues,” he noted.

He was addressing the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s (JSE) 15th Regional Investment and Capital Markets Conference held recently at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

The Prime Minister said that multi-stakeholder collaborations, particularly in recent years, have demonstrated the country’s ability to generate the requisite social consensus to “lift this nation” and safeguard the economy against potential threats.

“We have shown, as a country, that we have the social capital for transformation. But even with this strong reserve of social capital, it requires good leadership and stewardship to bring the social actors together and create a vision that all can buy into,” he noted.

The Prime Minister said part of his job “is to ensure that the social partnership continues to address the multiple threats that make us vulnerable”.

“I am prepared to (do so), so that we can get the political and social understanding and support for the continuation of the long-term efforts and corresponding positive outcomes,” he added.

The social partnership arrangement entails engagements involving the Government and Parliamentary Opposition, among other key stakeholders, and is focused on addressing critical issues impacting the nation.