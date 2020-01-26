Electric Mobility Framework Completed

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology has completed the electric mobility strategic framework, which will inform the electric vehicle policy for the public transportation sector.

Principal Director in the Ministry, Fitzroy Vidal, made the disclosure at a roundtable discussion on electric mobility in Jamaica held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on January 24.

He noted that Cabinet, in 2018, mandated the Ministry to develop an electric vehicle policy, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and other key stakeholders.

“We commenced a process to develop the electric vehicle sub-policy, which includes the development of an electric mobility strategic framework. That framework is now complete, and that was the first stage to getting us towards an electric mobility policy for Jamaica,” he said.

He noted the next step in the process is the implementation of the framework, which will materialise in short order.

Mr. Vidal said that the electric mobility strategic framework is intended “to determine the adoption targets for the country; perform diagnostic assessments and develop fiscal strategies to facilitate the introduction and growth of the electric vehicle market.”

He said that electric mobility will enable a sustainable, efficient and diversified energy sector and provide affordable and accessible energy supplies to Jamaicans.

Mr. Vidal said further that the Government is taking steps to bridge the knowledge and information gaps surrounding electric mobility adoption in Jamaica.

“The topic of electric mobility delves right into the issue of being more efficient; being more diversified; making energy more affordable to our population and to ensure that there is informed public behaviour. We need all stakeholders on board; our leaders of government, our leaders of religion, educational institutions and our students. We need everybody on board,” he said.

For her part, Senior Regional Energy Specialist at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Dr. Malaika Masson, said the organisation continues to support Jamaica in developing its policy framework and infrastructure requirement for transition to electricity mobility.

Electric vehicles are believed to be significantly cleaner and safer for the environment than traditional gas vehicles.

The roundtable discussion on electric mobility in Jamaica was held ahead of the Fourth Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas (ECPA) Ministerial Meeting slated for February in Montego Bay.