Reduction in Teacher Resignations

The Ministry of Education and Youth is reporting a reduction in the number of teachers resigning or tendering their resignations for the first nine months of 2023, compared with the corresponding timeline last year.
Addressing Wednesday’s (August 16) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, informed that 427 teachers tendered their resignations for the period between January and September.
These, she advised, include submissions for September.
Mrs. Williams indicated that the figure represents approximately 1.7 per cent of the total complement of teachers in the public school system.
She said 1,538 teachers resigned between January and September 2022, representing approximately 6.2 per cent of the sector’s complement.
“We are in a much better place this year relative to last year regarding resignations. But also, this year, a larger number of teachers will go off on their long leave of four months or eight months. We have to put strategies in place to manage that as well. But we are delighted with where we are… as we look at the number of teachers… remaining that are retained in the sector,” she said.
The figures were tabulated from surveys conducted across all the regions of the sector.
Last year, there were heightened concerns regarding teacher migration in the island.
Minister Williams said meetings have been and are being held with Principals and school Boards for the smooth commencement of the 2023/24 academic year.