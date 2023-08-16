Labour Ministry to Meet with JSIS on Establishment of Joint Industrial Council

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is to meet with the Jamaica Society for Industrial Security (JSIS) on Thursday (August 17), regarding the establishment of the Joint Industrial Council.

The Joint Industrial Council is being established to address labour issues affecting Industrial Security Guards and other labour relations matters.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the disclosure during a post-Cabinet press briefing, held at Jamaica House on August 16.

“We were to have some meetings, I believe about two or three weeks ago, but due to some exigencies from our other stakeholders, we were not able to meet with them. But we are eager to advance these conversations and it is our intention that the Joint Industrial Council will comprise representatives of security guards, employers, civil society, and key government stakeholders,” Mr. Charles Jr. stated.

The Minister also informed that the terms of reference of the Council will be among the issues discussed at the meeting.

In the meantime, the majority of the more than 30,000 industrial security guards employed to private security companies are now engaged under an employer-employee contract.

They also have coverage under the labour laws as it relates to rates of pay, overtime payment, vacation leave, sick leave, and maternity leave, where applicable.

Mr. Charles Jr. informed that since April 1, most security companies have sought to become compliant with the laws.

He noted that in respect to complaints received from workers, the Ministry has ramped up its inspection and intensified its support to the Parish Courts for the settlement of outstanding payments due to industrial security guards.

“Recognising that guidance was critical in the transition from the erroneous treatment of the workers as so-called independent contractors, my Ministry conducted sensitisation sessions with the employers of Security Guards to ensure that the companies are in full compliance with our labour laws,” the Minister said.

He added that having set the platform to facilitate full compliance, “any company found in breach of the requirements of the labour laws will be brought to book using the full extent of the law”.