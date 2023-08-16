Foreign Minister Says Government Supports Process to Bring Back Stability to Haiti

The Government supports a process to bring democracy, safety and stability back to Haiti, says Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.
Speaking at a facility in Robins Bay, St. Mary, on August 14, where 37 Haitians are housed, Minister Johnson Smith said along with ensuring the rights of the Haitians who entered Jamaica recently by boat, the country is pressing the international community for “greater support for Haiti”.
“In Jamaica, we value democracy, and we value the historical relationship between our countries and our people, and Jamaica has a broader effort at play to return stability and peace,” the Minister told the Haitians.
Noting that along with CARICOM Heads of Government, Jamaica has been pivotal in the appointment of an Eminent Persons Group (EPG), to liaise with Haitian leaders and with key international partners and agencies in the restoration of governance in the country, she said patience is needed.
“The Government of Jamaica does not support any political party in Haiti, but we support the people of Haiti; we support a process to bring democracy, safety and stability back to Haiti,” she said.
While lauding the various agencies and volunteers who are caring for the Haitians, the Minister said she was pleased to hear from some of them and the work and studies that they have done in their home country.
“We know that you want to start the next phase of your life, and we hope the process works well for you. We want to help with a new election, where the Haitians can freely have their say,” the Minister said.