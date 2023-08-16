Ramble Bridge Closure Adjustment

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the closure of the Ramble Bridge in St. Thomas is now expected to be restricted to seven hours per day for the duration of the project.
The closure period is now slated for 9am – 4pm beginning on Wednesday, August 16.
The Agency is further indicating that in addition to the reduction of closure from all day to seven hours per day, the original 6 week duration of works should also be significantly decreased.
Acting Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stacy-Ann Delevante explains that following further dialogue with key stakeholders as well as the work crew, there has been a slight change to the execution strategy.
This change in strategy, she adds will significantly improve the efficiency in execution.
The section of roadway which is most frequently used by persons heading from Ramble to Cedar Valley, she says, is now expected to be reopened as early as September 14, barring any unforeseen challenges.
This is an adjustment of two weeks from the original target date of September 28.
The closure is being done to facilitate the replacement of the wooden bridge deck.
During the period of closure, motorists are being advised to use an alternative route and to obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.