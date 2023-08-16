Traffic Delays This Weekend Along Hagley Park Road

Motorists travelling along Hagley Park Road can expect minor delays this weekend beginning Friday, August 18.
Traffic will be reduced to single lane movement along sections of the corridor between 9am-4pm over a three day period.
Acting Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stacy-Ann Delevante explains that the restriction to single lane movement will be done to facilitate corrective works on manhole covers along the corridor.
Restoration of normal traffic flow is expected to resume on Sunday, August 20.
Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flagpersons who will be on hand to assist with directing traffic to facilitate safe movement.