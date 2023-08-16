Additional Benefits for Persons with Disabilities

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will shortly launch an accessibility checklist that aims to facilitate easier access to buildings and other amenities for persons with disabilities.

The checklist was designed in conjunction with the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ).

“It will allow for us to have, across sectors, a standard when it comes on to treating with persons with disabilities and the infrastructural requirements to do so,” Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said.

He was speaking during Wednesday’s (August 16) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Mr. Charles pointed out that more than 80 per cent of Jamaica’s public spaces are still not yet fully accessible to persons with disabilities.

These include government buildings, public transportation systems, as well as recreation facilities.

“So, we are strident in leading collective efforts in removing these physical barriers that hinder full participation and inclusivity of persons with disabilities, and we encourage private developers to also maintain these necessary standards,” the Minister said.

Mr. Charles also informed that a code of practice for education and training has been completed.

He said this will guide how educational institutions, parents and individuals engage with students and persons with disabilities.

“[This] will ensure that an inclusive environment is maintained, and this is to be reviewed… and then laid before the House of Parliament,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Charles further noted that the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) will continue to actively pursue the establishment of standards to reduce discrimination in relation to access to public transportation and buildings.

The JCPD will also establish monitoring mechanisms for compliance with the accessibility component of the building code.

This by finalising the requisite codes of practice and presenting those to Parliament incrementally over the next three to four years.

Minister Charles also informed that the Disabilities Rights Tribunal has been established.

“The situations faced by individuals with disabilities in Jamaica are diverse and multifaceted. In addition to the barriers in accessing education, employment, and other essential services, unfortunately, we still have discrimination, whether it is overt or covert,” he said.

“It remains a daily reality for far too many, and so, this Rights Tribunal will truly be important in our pursuit as a Ministry, as a nation, to pursue a more inclusive and just society by hearing and adjudicating on cases of perceived discrimination,” Mr. Charles added.

The Disabilities Act makes provisions to safeguard and enhance the welfare of persons with disabilities across Jamaica.

It also protects and promotes equal rights for the disabled and prohibits discrimination against them.