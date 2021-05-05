Purchase Of Foreign Currency Banknotes And Coins From The Public By BOJ

Bank of Jamaica purchases select foreign currency banknotes and coins over its counter as a public service. The list of banknotes and coins that are purchased is found on Bank of Jamaica website at http://boj.org.jm/foreign_exchange/fx_crates.php.

The Bank is not the issuer of these foreign currencies and therefore when we purchase from the public, these currencies are repatriated to the respective central banks either directly or through our overseas correspondent bank. In that regard, as is the case with local deposit-taking institutions, the Bank cannot accept damaged (torn or with graffiti) banknotes or tarnished or bent coins as these are not accepted by the central banks or our correspondent bank.

In addition, please note that the central banks also provide guidance on the series (date) of banknotes that they will accept via repatriation. In other words, central banks will not accept banknotes that are printed before a certain date. This will vary among the various foreign currencies. The public is therefore advised to confirm, prior to coming to the Bank, if a banknote will be accepted by us. In this regard, please call the Customer Service area of the Banking Department at 876-922-0750-9, exts. 4158 or 4167 or email: CustomerService.Banking@boj.org.jm.

We remind you of our opening hours of Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Please continue take all the necessary precaution to stay safe as we work together to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.