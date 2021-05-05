Message from the Minister of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI) Hon Fayval Williams for Teachers’ Day May 2021

I am pleased to share in the recognition of ‘Teachers’ Day, and to say “thank you” to the thousands of teachers across Jamaica who make up the teaching core of the education sector and to remind all how important teachers are in determining student achievement.

It is also an appropriate occasion for many of us to reflect on our own lives and how much our past teachers have aided our journey to the place of success that we now enjoy. Going forward, our commitment is to support and sustain the continual in-service professional and personal development of our teachers who have an awesome responsibility to guide students to realize their fullest potential.

I welcome the observance of ‘Teachers’ Day and the spotlight that puts on our national goal of ‘leaving no child behind’. We remain committed to that ideal. Today provides the occasion to recognize the teaching profession nationwide, take stock of achievements and shortfalls so that we may commend outstanding performance and take the necessary actions to improve where they are deficiencies, all with a goal of making the education sector work for all our children. We draw attention to the voices of teachers, who are at the heart of efforts to attain the national education target of ‘leaving no child behind’.

This year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recognitions will take place online. Now more than ever, we must work with our teachers to protect the right to education and guide it into the unfolding landscape brought about by the pandemic. Our educators have worked individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for their students to allow education to continue. Their role in advising on school reopening plans and supporting students with the return to school is just as important.

I thank all teachers for their active partnership as key stakeholders in Jamaica’s advancement. May you have a blessed day of reflection and inspiration as you face the challenges and tremendous opportunities which lie ahead.

Have a truly wonderful Teachers’ Day!