PM Reads To Children At Jamaica House

As the nation observes Read Across Jamaica Day on Tuesday (May 4), Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, took time out to read to children from the Mona Preparatory School in St. Andrew.

The Prime Minister welcomed six students from the kindergarten class on the lawns of Jamaica House, where he read to them from the book ‘My Brain Is My Boss’, by Suzanne Francis Brown.

Mrs. Holness engaged with the little ones, asking them questions about what was read and encouraged them to read many stories while they are at home.

He noted the importance of the annual observance of Read Across Jamaica Day in setting an example for parents and other family members to read to their children.

He urged parents to, “as much as possible and as many times as you can, read to your children”.

The Prime Minister also hailed the nation’s teachers. “We all can’t wait to get back into the classroom. I know it is very challenging for parents and for teachers. I want to continue to encourage you and to tell you thanks, as well, for the effort that you are making in ensuring that our children still get education at this time,” he said.

Read Across Jamaica Day is part of activities to mark Education Week from May 2 to 7, under the theme ‘Bridging the Digital and Social Divide: Transforming Education for Economic and Sustainable Development’.

It seeks to foster interest in reading by encouraging parents and other members of the society to read a book to a child.

This is based on research that shows a connection between adults reading aloud to children and enhanced language development.