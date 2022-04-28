“Pull Opportunities From COVID-19 Experience” – Dr. Tufton

Managers and professionals within the public health system are being urged to take advantage of opportunities created by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to innovate and transform.
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the call as he addressed the 12th annual Make Your Mark Middle Managers’ Leadership Conference on Wednesday (April 27) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.
“In terms of public health and the COVID experience, today has to be used as an opportunity for transformation. I have stopped looking at COVID as a threat, and my position right now is how do we, as a team and as a country, pull the opportunities out of the COVID experience,” he said.
He noted that as the COVID-19 pandemic enters a new phase, the dynamics of the future of work continues to experience seismic shifts and responding to these and other challenges will require innovative approaches by management teams.
“There is greater emphasis on how we serve our constituents. One of the things we are now confronting around the future of work in public health is how do we configure new arrangements, so we are not left with these huge gaps that ultimately affect our own patients,” he contended.
Dr. Tufton said that while the full effects of the pandemic on systemic operations remains to be seen, he encouraged conference attendees to begin the process of creating effective operations and systems that support new approaches in overcoming these challenges and promoting greater productivity.
“You have to be willing to change. Change is the only constant in this environment and your ability and willingness to adjust and to maintain effort around your objective is going to allow for sustainability,” he stressed.
The two-day conference, which concludes on April 28, is designed for persons who have managerial/professional level experience and are ready to take on a wider role, as well as those who are embarking on leading a change programme within their organisation.
It is being held under the theme ‘Challenge the Possible to Create the Impossible’.