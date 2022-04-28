Toll Authority Wants Pedestrians Fined

The Toll Authority of Jamaica is advocating for legislation that will grant it the power to fine pedestrians on the toll roads and motorists for tailgating.
The Authority also wants legislative authority to regulate advertisement on toll roads, as well as make it mandatory for future concessionaires to pay toll monitoring fees to the agency.
Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 27.
“The Authority is further seeking empowerment to apply monetary sanctions on toll operators for non-compliance in the remedying of any defect/damage to the toll road infrastructure,” Mr. Shaw said.
He also informed that the escape lanes on the North South Highway are being renovated to bring them closer to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) standards.
Meanwhile, Mr. Shaw said the issue of responsible road use and safety remains a major concern for the country.
He argued that despite the challenges, there is renewed hope with the launch of the United Nations Second Decade of Action for Road Safety, where Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, confirmed Jamaica’s adaptation of the Safe Systems Approach.
“Adoption of the Safe Systems will have a positive and wide-ranging effect on road safety policy and strategic outlook, as it requires shared systemic responsibility for ensuring safe roads, safe road users, safe speeds, safe vehicles and quality post-crash care. The UN Second Decade of Action aims to reduce road traffic fatalities by 50 per cent globally,” Mr. Shaw said.