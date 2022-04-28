Digitisation For More Examination Depots

The digitisation of operations is to be extended to a further seven examination depots during this financial year.
“This will enable better access and analysis of our drivers’ licensing records, ensuring greater integrity to the system,” Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, said.
The Minister was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on April 27.
Mr. Shaw said that “as we seek to modernise our driver-testing operations and also to bring trust to our operations, we have been executing the electronic testing of provisional driver’s licence applicants”.
“It is our intention to have the technology implemented in a further five depots during this financial year. This initiative allows applicants to receive their grades electronically,” he pointed out.
The Minister also informed that the motor-vehicle fitness and inspection process is to be strengthened, with the implementation of geofencing technology in the financial year.
“This will ensure that there is evidence of vehicles being granted certificates of fitness, that these vehicles have. in fact, physically been present at the Examination Depots,” Mr. Shaw said.
Meanwhile, the Regulations to the Road Traffic Act 2018, which was tabled in Parliament in February, is expected to come into effect very soon.
“These regulations will see to a completely revised mode of conduct on our roads and hold road users more accountable for their actions. I should indicate that there are some minor amendments to be made to these Regulations, which will be done in short order in the House,” he said.