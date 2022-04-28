JUTC To Expand Fleet

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is to expand and diversify its fleet with new buses and alternative fuels.

“The procurement of the 50 new buses (five electric and 45 diesel) has received full approval and the award notification has been issued to the supplier. This means all is in place for the delivery of the buses to commence within the financial year,” Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, said.

He was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on April 27.

Mr. Shaw informed that the fleet will also benefit from the addition of a further 20, 12-metre Golden Dragon compressed natural gas (CNG) buses under the expansion of the Natural Gas Project, in partnership with New Fortress Energy Company Limited.

This follows the pilot project which commenced in September 2019.

“That’s a total of 70 new buses we expect this year for the JUTC. This is by no means enough; however, it is a start. The intention is to get to at least 400 buses as quickly as possible,” the Minister said.

“I am pleased to advise that of the buses being acquired, the Montego Bay Metro will be benefiting to strengthen their fleet as well. This will definitely alleviate the plight of commuters in the western side of the island,” he noted.

In addition to diversifying the fleet with electric and CNG powered buses, the JUTC will commence testing the use of biodiesel with a view of expanding to the full complement of diesel-operated units in the fleet.

Mr. Shaw said that the use of a diversified fuelled fleet is an integrated approach being pursued by the Government to enhance the efficiency of the JUTC.

Meanwhile, the JUTC has partnered with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), in the thrust to help recover and protect exploited and missing children.

Under the initiative, approximately 650 staff members were trained in identifying signs of child abuse, awareness of human trafficking, handling incidents, and making reports.

The JUTC has also formed a partnership with Crime Stop to address the menacing problem of bus vandalism caused by stone-throwing incidents, which resulted in 70 buses being damaged last year.

“This partnership will include a campaign with rewards of up to $100,000 being offered for information which leads to the arrest and charge of persons who engage in this dangerous practice,” Mr. Shaw said.