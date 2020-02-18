Public Sector Modernisation Programme Continues

Story Highlights The Government has set aside $19.5 million for the Public Sector Modernisation Programme (PSMP) II in the next fiscal year.

Details are provided in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

A major objective of the project is to support the development and delivery of integrated public services that meet the needs of customers.

It also seeks to strengthen the link between planning, budgeting and performance management, through the introduction of a framework for integrated results-based management; assist in improving the efficiency and effectiveness of human resource management across government as well as develop capacity for continuous improvement in the quality of service delivery across the public sector.

Additionally, it will strengthen the system of employee performance management and appraisal as part of an integrated results-based management framework and support its implementation in all ministries and departments.

Other objectives of the programme are increased capacity and accountability of public-sector entities for the management of government resources as well as increased efficiency of administering the work of the public sector and reducing the cost of operations.

Achievements up to December 2019 include implementation of Phase A of the Human Capital Management Enterprise System (HCMES) or (MyHR+) in 13 entities, completion of the Capacity Development Plan for Strategic Human Resource Management division (SHRMD) and ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), and training of some 162 HR professionals.

Other achievements for the period were the development of the Government of Jamaica Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Transformation Blue Print and the ICT Governance Frameworks. The GovNet was also designed.

Additionally, business process re-engineering for the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI) and the Business Name Reservation Module of the Electronic Business Registration System (EBRF), as well as the design of the Shared Corporate Services, were all completed.

Equipment was provided for the Jamaica Archives and Records Department (JARD) to support the development of a Records and Information Management Policy and to improve the digitisation capacity in JARD.

Continued support was given to the Auditor General’s Department (AGD) with the development of the internal audit manual; the Customer Service Monitoring and Evaluation System (CSMES) was implemented in seven government entities, and the Enterprise Content Management Solution to support the Public Sector Customer Service Policy (PSCSP) was piloted.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the project is to conduct a final audit and evaluation.

Funding agencies are the Government, European Union (EU), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) and the China Co-financing Fund.