$570 Million Allocated To Integrated Community Development Project

Story Highlights The Government has allocated $570 million towards the implementation of the Integrated Community Development Project II.

This is outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project seeks to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services, and contribute towards increased community safety in selected economically vulnerable and socially volatile communities in Jamaica.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the project seeks to commence the execution of integrated infrastructure projects in Treadlight and Anchovy and achieve 20 per cent and 30 per cent completion, respectively, and commence the implementation of safe passage and minor infrastructure works in seven communities.

The project also aims to commence the implementation of social-intervention programmes – alternative livelihood and skills development programmes – targeting 1,050 youths; Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) support activities, and training in solid waste management, school rehabilitation and maintenance.

The project is funded by the Government of Jamaica.