Climate Change Resilience Project Gets $346 Million

Story Highlights The Government has set aside $346 million for its climate-change resilience and action plan activities as outlined in the 2020/2021 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The objective of the project, which commenced in 2015, dubbed ‘Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience 11 (PPCRII) – Adaptation Programme and Financing Mechanism’, is to implement climate-change awareness and training initiatives, and support programmes.

The project will develop innovative financing mechanisms for climate-adaptation initiatives by the private sector and community-based organisations. The programme also seeks to improve dams and agricultural facilities.

Targets for the 2020/2021 financial year are the construction of 1,327 micro check dams in the Upper Rio Minho area, implementation of air water generators in two emergency shelters or hospitals, and conducting training for aquaponics systems.

The plans also include climate-change awareness training and seminars, completion of a National Spatial Plan, training of community representatives in greenhouse farming and maintenance, and establishment of post-harvest and storage facilities.

Up to the end of December 2019, some 166 businesses in the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector benefited from grant funding through the Climate Change Adaptation Line of Credit, to support climate-smart business initiatives. Also, 113 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community-based organisations (CBOs) benefited from grant funding through the Special Adaptation Fund, to implement climate-smart activities.