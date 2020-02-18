$775 Million For JSIF Project

Story Highlights A sum of $775.3 million has been allocated to the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) in the 2020/21 Budget, to complete works under the Basic Needs Trust Fund project.

The project seeks to support improved access to quality education; water and sanitation; basic community access and drainage; livelihood enhancement and human resource development services in low-income and vulnerable communities.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the programme seeks to achieve 100 per cent completion of 14 rural subprojects across seven parishes.

The works will include rehabilitation of farm roads and water supply systems; upgrade of rural primary schools; and infrastructural development for agricultural and tourism enterprises.

Achievements under the programme include the completion of two irrigation subprojects at Southfield and Bull Savannah in St. Elizabeth; and 300 farmers have been equipped with drip irrigation systems.

The programme has also facilitated training for farmers, educators, emergency responders and tour guides.

The project is funded by the Government of Jamaica and the Caribbean Development Bank.