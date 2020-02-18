Rural Economic Project Gets $100 Million

Story Highlights
- A sum of $100 million has been allocated to the Rural Economic Development Initiative II.
- This is outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.
- The project seeks to enhance access to markets and to climate-resilient approaches for targeted beneficiaries (rural enterprises).
For the upcoming fiscal year, the project will rehabilitate the Bethel Town Sorrel Factory, procure irrigation kits and greenhouse materials, and complete pre-construction for an agro processing plant in Hammer Hill.
The project is funded by the Government of Jamaica and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.