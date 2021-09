PSA – Limited Service Delivery at the Ministry of Labour & Social Security’s St. James Parish Office

The Ministry of Labour & Social Security is advising the public that limited services will be offered at the newly relocated Office at 4 Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay from Wednesday, September 1, 2021 through to Friday September 3, 2021.

The Ministry appreciates your kind understanding and expects full service to be restored on Monday, September 6, 2021. We apologize for the inconveniences this may cause.