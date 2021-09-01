Old Harbour Tax Office To Close September 1-3

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising the public that its Old Harbour Tax Office will be closed on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and for the remainder of the week (September 2 – 3, 2021). The Tax Authority has taken the decision to close its Old Harbour operations due to the confirmation of several positive COVID-19 cases at the location and to facilitate other team members to self-quarantine and take personal precautions.

Additionally, TAJ has activated its COVID-19 precautionary protocol to sanitise and deep clean the office spaces in the best interest of its staff and clients. Taxpayers are advised to visit either the Spanish Town or May Pen Tax Offices; other locations of choice or to do business online via TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

Customers are reminded to follow the instructions given at its locations, to wear their mask, observe the physical distancing requirement of 6 feet, sanitize, and to also bear in mind that we will be operating with a reduced number of personnel, as the rotation of staff will continue.

TAJ apologises for the inconvenience persons may experience with the temporary closure of the Old Harbour location, as it takes every precaution in keeping with public health and safety guidelines.

The public will be advised of further developments through its social media platforms and the media.

For further information, persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit the website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.