President Of India Departs After Four-Day State Visit

President of the Republic of India, His Excellency the Hon. Ram Nath Kovind, and First Lady, Savita Kovind, departed Jamaica on Wednesday (May 18), following an extensive four-day State visit.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, headed the dignitaries and officials on hand to see them off at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.
Others included State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell; Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams; Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman; and Deputy Police Commissioner, Clifford Blake.
The ceremonial departure was marked by a Guard of Honour, mounted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).
The itinerary of the President and First Lady, who arrived on Sunday (May 15), saw them participating in a wide range of engagements.
These included addressing a Special Meeting of the Houses of Parliament, signing a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate training through Jamaica’s Foreign Service Institute, and attending a ceremony to rename a section of Tower Street in downtown Kingston and unveiling a monument in honour of noted Indian jurist, social reformer, and politician, Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.
They also officially opened the India-Jamaica Friendship Garden; placed flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey; and called on the Governor-General, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Opposition Leader, Mark Golding.
The engagements concluded with a State Dinner hosted by the Governor-General and the Most Hon. Lady Allen, at King’s House.
The visit coincided with India’s 75th Independence Anniversary and Jamaica’s 60th, and the celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between both countries.