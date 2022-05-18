Advertisement
PHOTOS: Tablets Donated To 93 Rural Schools

Education
May 18, 2022
Melvin McDonald (centre) who donated 586 tablets valued approximately $14.6 million to 39 schools in St. Thomas and 54 schools in St. Catherine at the infant, primary and secondary levels, holds one of the tablets alongside Regional Directors (from left) Sophia Forbes Hall (Region 6) and Yashieka Blackwood-Grant (Region 2). The tablets were donated under the Ministry of Education and Youth’s One Laptop or Tablet Per Child initiative. The occasion was a handover ceremony held at Dinthill Technical High School in St. Catherine on Tuesday (May 17).
