Port Security Corps Appeals For Patience From Travellers

Story Highlights Managing Director of the Ports Security Corps (PSC), Major Merrick Lloyd, is appealing for understanding from travellers as officers carry out their functions to safeguard the airports and seaports, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The PSC’s mandate is primarily to secure the ports of entry/exit, including the screening of all passengers.

Major Merrick Lloyd, who was speaking in an interview with JIS News, said that the process may take “a little more time than usual as extra care has to be taken to safeguard all parties”.

“We would like to reassure the public that the Ports Security Corps stands ready to continue delivering security services at international standards and we ask persons to bear with the officers as they try to execute their roles and functions under the prevailing circumstances,” he noted.

Managing Director of the Ports Security Corps (PSC), Major Merrick Lloyd, is appealing for understanding from travellers as officers carry out their functions to safeguard the airports and seaports, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The PSC’s mandate is primarily to secure the ports of entry/exit, including the screening of all passengers.

Major Merrick Lloyd, who was speaking in an interview with JIS News, said that the process may take “a little more time than usual as extra care has to be taken to safeguard all parties”.

“We would like to reassure the public that the Ports Security Corps stands ready to continue delivering security services at international standards and we ask persons to bear with the officers as they try to execute their roles and functions under the prevailing circumstances,” he noted.

Major Lloyd told JIS News that in carrying out its work, the entity is operating under the guidelines and protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said that major focus is being placed on the welfare of the staff. “We take the health and safety of our staff very seriously, and it is one of our top priorities, as our human resource is our greatest asset,” he noted.

He said there have been dialogue and various sensitisation sessions held to ensure that staff members are knowledgeable about COVID-19.

“We would have armed them with hand sanitisers as well as gloves to help them to carry out their functions at the airports and seaports in terms of screening passengers and the sort of stance and posture to adopt when interacting,” he added. Major Lloyd noted that while the nature of the job involves interaction with the travelling public, effort is made to militate against any unnecessary exchanges.

He said that passengers insist that officers change gloves after each encounter and because of that they go through the items “quite rapidly”.

“We are all in this together and we are working together, while we do our utmost in adhering to the guidelines provided in trying to cauterise this situation,” he told JIS News.

Meanwhile, Major Lloyd said the PSC has made a request to the Ministry of Transport and Mining for the acquisition of temperature detection equipment for outgoing passengers.

“Right now, we only have it for the incoming passengers, but since we now have confirmed cases within the island, we have asked that this be implemented ,so that passengers that are going to be screened to leave the island can actually be prescreened to ensure that they are asymptomatic,” he said.