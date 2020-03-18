Government Approves Contract For US$2.2 Million For Protective Gear And Equipment

Government has approved a contract for US$2.2 million for the provision of protective gear and equipment to help in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We hope to get this equipment into Jamaica, specifically 400,000 N5 masks, by sometime next week,” Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said at a press briefing on March 16, at Jamaica House, in Kingston.

Provision of the protective gear and equipment is among several initiatives that are being undertaken by the Government in the implementation of the prevention and containment strategies that are being utilised to combat COVID-19.

Last week, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, reported that the Ministry has placed an order for additional medical resources, including intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ventilators to add to its existing supplies from an allocation from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.