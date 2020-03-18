Support For Thousands In Areas Quarantined

Story Highlights About 12,000 persons reside in the Seven and Eight Miles communities in Bull Bay, St. Andrew, which are under quarantine, with the Government providing support as best as it can, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

“We continue to provide critical services to the communities, so to the extent that persons need their medication, run out of food supplies, we have the support,” the Minister said, at a press briefing on March 16 in Kingston.

“It’s a multi-agency and Ministry approach. The Ministry of Labour [and Social Security] is involved. The National Health Fund is involved and we continue to dialogue and communicate in addressing the concerns that the residents have,” he added.

The quarantine has been imposed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Up to yesterday (March 15), a team from the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Health Department had visited some 269 households, and interviewed some 642 persons. One person showed symptoms and was transferred to isolation,” the Minister said during a press briefing at Jamaica House on Monday (March 16).

While stressing that the measure is very necessary, the Minister used the occasion to thank Bull Bay residents for their patience and understanding.

More than 30 persons from the area are reported to have had direct or indirect contact with the first person in the island who had tested positive for COIVD-19 and who had stayed for a while in that location after travelling from the United Kingdom.