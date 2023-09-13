Politicisation of School Boards Not Widespread – Minister Williams

Politicisation of School Boards Not Widespread – Minister WilliamsBy: September 13, 2023 ,
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the issue of the politicisation of school Boards is not widespread.
“I know there was a situation in the past… one or two. There’s a perception out there that politics is dominant in our schools. But from where I’m sitting, I don’t see that,” Mrs. Williams said.
She was speaking on ‘Good Morning, Minister’, aired on LOVE 101 FM on Wednesday (September 13).
Members of Parliament (MPs) have traditionally been involved in recommending members for school Boards.
“As we are about to change Boards at schools, we have sensitisation sessions with our Members of Parliament to walk them through the process of how Boards are selected, what we are looking for in our Board Chairs, and so on,” she explained.
Mrs. Williams noted that a platform was recently launched for Boards to upload the minutes of their meetings.
“This allows us to have a look at the issues that are under consideration and… lets us know if our schools Boards are, in fact, meeting. We have streamlined the administrative process. So when school Boards come up for renewal, they happen on time. Very few schools, if any, are without a… Board now because I take governance seriously,” she stated.