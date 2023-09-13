PHOTOS: JMEA’S 2023 Awards Nomination September 13, 2023 Listen Commerce Share Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (left), shares a moment with Chief Executive Officer, National Rums of Jamaica, Martha Miller. The event was the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) Manufacturing and Exporting (M&E) Awards 2023 Nomination event held on September 12 at the BMW Autobahn Showroom in Kingston. The Full Story President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Shulette Cox (left), presents Chief Executive Officer, National Rums of Jamaica, Martha Miller, with the Certificate of Nomination in the category of ‘Women in Manufacturing’. The event was the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) Manufacturing and Exporting (M&E) Awards 2023 Nomination cocktail held on September 12 at the BMW Autobahn Showroom in Kingston. Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill; Executive Director, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Kamesha Blake; and President JMEA, John Mahfood, share a moment at the JMEA’s Manufacturing and Exporting (M&E) Awards 2023 Nomination event held on September 12 at the BMW Autobahn Showroom in Kingston.