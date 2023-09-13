Bail Bill Review to Resume Later This Month

Bail Bill Review to Resume Later This MonthBy: September 13, 2023 ,
The Senate is expected to debate the Bail Bill when sittings resume at Gordon House this month, following the summer recess.
The Bail Bill 2023, which was passed in the House of Representatives before the break, seeks to reform bail framework.
Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, told JIS News that following the Senate’s passage of the law, the Ministry will, thereafter, engage the police.
“The Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs will spend some time with the police… before [the law] comes into effect to ensure that the pre-charge bail regime in particular is properly understood and that it is applied as intended.”
The legislation, which was passed with 20 amendments in the House of Representatives on July 25, will repeal and replace the existing Act of 2000.
A key feature of the new law, which was reviewed by a Joint Select Committee of the Houses of Parliament, is the proposal of three stages at which bail will be granted – pre-charge, post-charge and post-conviction.
Currently, bail is granted to persons charged with offences and under limited circumstances after conviction.