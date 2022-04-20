PM Holness Assisting Young Victim Of Violence

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness has pledged to provide financial assistance, through his Positive Jamaica Foundation, for gunshot victim Calyssa Walker’s cochlear implant surgery.

Young Calyssa was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout between gunmen while travelling in a taxi in Montego Bay, St. James, in October of last year.

Mr. Holness made the announcement during a visit with young Calyssa and her mother, Kelly-Ann Reece, at their residence on April 7.

“I will be making a contribution through my foundation,” he said, adding that he is certain that, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Member of Parliament for St. James West Central Marlene Malahoo Forte, more assistance will be given.

The Prime Minister also noted that efforts would be made to “try and mobilise other resources”.

The surgery, which is to be done in the United States, will cost US$60,000.

So far, funds have been donated by the St. James Municipal Corporation and her school, Corinaldi Avenue Primary. Citizens have also made donations by way of a GoFundMe initiative.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness says the loss of innocent lives during gang feuds is not often taken seriously enough, and this should not be the case.

“The challenge that we have in the country is that we wake up every morning and we hear three persons killed, places shot up, but we never really see who the victims are. There is a sense in our minds that ‘it’s criminals killing criminals and, therefore, it doesn’t affect me’; that’s not entirely true,” he stated.

Calyssa continues to face numerous challenges because of the gunshot wound.

Her mother, Kelly-Ann Reece told JIS News that hearing in her left ear is completely gone while the right one is slightly damaged. Calyssa’s mother also shared that the 11-year-old experiences weakness to the left side of her body due to the fact that the bullet touched her spine.

“She was unbalanced totally, but with my help and my mom and other family members she can walk now, but it’s not steady, so this minute she might walk, she gets dizzy; when she is not getting dizzy, she is falling over,” Ms. Reece said.

She further outlined that Calyssa has not been able to go to school since the incident due to the residual effects of her injury. Ms. Reece also noted that she has not been able to work since her daughter was shot.

Mr. Holness gifted young Calyssa a tablet from his foundation.

Calyssa and her mother expressed gratitude to Mr. Holness for his visit and donations.

Persons who wish to aid may donate to Scotiabank account #1006493 (Jamaican – dollar account) or US-dollar account #1012416, Montego Bay branch. The name on the account is Kelly-Ann Reece.