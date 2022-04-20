Local Government Minister Urges Caution As Trough Persists, Mourns Loss Of Life In Flooding Incident

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has expressed regret at the loss of life that occurred as a result of flooding in Montego Bay today.
“I am distressed at the reports that a twelve-year-old child and her grandmother were washed away in the Westgate area of Montego Bay. The latest information is that the child’s body was recovered by the Marine Police, and that the adult has not yet been found. I must express my deep condolences to the family, which is now in mourning. I muhst also urge the public to exercise caution, as the weather forecast is that these rains, which are associated with a Trough across the central Caribbean, will continue for the remainder of this week.
“Other parts of St. James have been the scenes of flooding including Fairview, Westgate Hills, South Gully and St. Clavers Avenue. In Portland, affected areas include Bybrook and Harris Crescent. We have also received reports of flooding in parts of the Corporate Area including Marcus Garvey Drive. The Parish Disaster Co-ordinators are on alert across the country, and, thankfully, there has been no need to open any Shelters at this point.
“The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management is on the ground, working in partnership with the National Works Agency and the Local Authorities, to respond as swiftly and decisively as conditions allow. Once the Trough has dissipated, the work of assessing damage will begin.”