New Fire Station For Old Harbour

The men and women of the Old Harbour Fire Station in St. Catherine now have a more comfortable environment to carry out their duties and serve the public, following the official opening of a new $59-million facility.

Built on time and within budget, the project was implemented by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Some of the amenities include gender-specific bathrooms, male and female dormitories, reception area, offices, and a recreational area.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, in his address at the official opening ceremony today (April 19), said the Government remains resolute in providing the members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) with the tools to perform their duties safely and effectively.

“We are putting into the Jamaica Fire Brigade, all that is required for them to perform their duties,” he said, noting that firefighters are an essential part of the country’s landscape.

Mr. McKenzie pointed out that with the recent acquisition of 30 new fire trucks, each station now has more than one unit to respond.

“It is the first time we can say without fear of contradiction that the Jamaica Fire Brigade is given the attention that it… deserves,” he said.

The Minister noted that a significant amount of money has been allocated in this year’s budget to purchase ‘tools and gears’ that are required to enable the firefighters to better respond and perform their duties.

He encouraged the 32 members of the JFB attached to the Old Harbour Fire Station, civilian staff and residents who will be utilising the facility to take care of it.

“We are moving the goalpost. It will bring a new sense of direction and appreciation to the firefighters, and this Government is committed to providing the resources required for you to perform your duties in the way that you ought to,” the Minister said.

The facility is expected to serve approximately 35,000 persons in Old Harbour and its environs.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed that more fire stations will be opened to commemorate the country’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

“We are going to be turning our attention to Ulster Spring in short order and then we will be moving to Balaclava. We are going to conclude the arrangements for Papine. This is going to be a busy year for opening fire stations, because we have three more to go,” he said.

He informed that stations in Montego Bay, St. James; Port Maria, St. Mary, and Yallahs, St. Thomas, will also be opened this year.

For his part, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, and Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Everald Warmington, said the new facility will complement the government centre that will be built in Old Harbour.

“We are well advanced in planning for the new government centre for Old Harbour, which will take in the fire station, police station, market, the poor relief, the tax office – all government departments will be a part of that, but this was needed based on the conditions that the fire personnel were performing in,” he said.

“This is the first part of the whole development that is supposed to come,” he said, adding that construction for the new Type Four health centre is slated to commence before August this year.

Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, indicated that the new facility is critical in light of the development of Old Harbour, St. Catherine.

“This kind of facility is something that is needed for the kind of expansion that is in the making,” he said.

Commissioner, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart Beckford, said the opening represents an important milestone as the firefighters now have a “home of their own”.

“This is indeed a significant moment, one which will, no doubt, lead to an improvement in the morale of the firefighters who will operate out of this new facility,” he said, and lauded the workers for giving their best despite the “difficult conditions under which they sometimes worked”.

He urged users of the facility to ensure that a proper maintenance plan is implemented.