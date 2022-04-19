Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
home » JIS News » Education

PHOTOS: ISSA Foundation Donates Wipes

Education
April 19, 2022
Acting Director, Donor and Partnership Management, National Education Trust, Shirley Moncrieffe (left), watches as National Mathematics Coordinator in the Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY), Dr. Tameika Benjamin, helps student from the Oracabessa Primary School in St. Mary, Shedean Davis, to open a pack of FDA-approved antiseptic wipes. Others (from second right are Chairman, ISSA Trust Foundation, Paul Issa and Oracabessa Primary Guidance Counsellor, Alex Carruthers. The Foundation has donated one million packs to be distributed to schools across the island as part of the MOEY’s efforts to support the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. The handover took place at the Ministry, in Kingston, today (April 19).
Skip to content