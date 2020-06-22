PM Holness Announces Cabinet and Senate Appointments

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in continuing to ensure that the Government is on strong footing to effectively manage Jamaica’s economic recovery, has recommended to the Governor General that Mr. Leslie Campbell MP, an Attorney at Law, be appointed Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Mr. Campbell became a lawyer in 1994 having attended St Mary’s College and the University of London; he specializes in civil matters and is also a businessman.

The Prime Minister has also written to the Governor General recommending the appointment of Ms. Tova Hamilton, Attorney-at-law, to the Senate.

Miss Hamilton who attended West Wood High School, the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, and the Norman Manley Law School, has been practising law since 2007. She specializes in conveyancing, corporate and entertainment law.

Miss Hamilton is to be sworn in at the next sitting of the Senate.

Prime Minister Holness says that the entire focus of his Administration is to ensure that Jamaica recovers stronger through this time of crisis as we preserve lives and livelihoods.