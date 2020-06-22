JCDC Pleased With Response To ‘Perform A Yaad’ Competition

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) is pleased with the response from schools for its first online competition, under the theme ‘Perform a Yaad’.

The group-based competition, which was launched on the JCDC’s Facebook and Instagram pages, targets previous participants of the JCDC’s National Festival of the Performing Arts, and covers the five performing arts subject areas – Dance, Drama, Music, Speech and Traditional Folk Forms.

Deadline for the submission of entries was Friday, June 19, 2020.

Participating groups were required to submit a three-minute video recording of their best at-home performance in keeping with the theme.

Public Relations Coordinator, JCDC, Kristen Laing, told JIS News that persons expressed a great deal of interest in the competition.

“The interest was very high. We got phone-call queries from schools. We got queries about the ‘no copyrighted music’. We generated solid interest,” she said, adding that the JCDC team members and specialists had reached out to the performing arts teachers through social media to announce the competition. She noted that the number of entries will be publicised after the final count.

Ms. Laing said that video entries will be uploaded by next Friday, June 26, under different subject areas on the JCDC’s social media pages – Facebook and Instagram @jcdcjamaica.

She informed that the videos will be vetted to ensure that they meet the required guidelines before they are uploaded.

“There will be a voting period for each batch and subject area… and one ‘like’ will be a vote,” she said, noting that there will be first, second and third-place winners in each subject area.

The PR Coordinator explained that the competition was hosted “to keep JCDC performing arts junior participants active and engaged during the stay-at-home orders by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“They were missing out and we thought that not only were they missing out on their performance opportunities and chances to win their medals… we thought it would be a great opportunity to make it a group-based competition… so we can reach as many performers as possible,” she added.