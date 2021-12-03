PM Hands Over 110 Housing Units In St Catherine

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says nearly 22,000 new housing solutions are guaranteed to be provided over the next two to three years by the National Housing Trust (NHT).

He noted that the entity currently has 12,019 units under construction, costing upwards of $100 billon.

Additionally, the Prime Minister said the NHT has another 9,641 units in the planning stage, which are projected to cost some $95 billion.

“So what you [will] have is a flow. So when that 12,019 now under construction [are complete], you will have a replacement from those moving out of planning… and that’s in the pipeline,” Mr. Holness said.

He was speaking during the handover ceremony for 110 single-storey two-bedroom duplex units, which were developed by the NHT at Twickenham Glades, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (December 1).

Mr. Holness said the 12,019 solutions represent the most the NHT has ever had under construction for any single period, He noted that more than 95 per cent of these will be affordable to low-income earners.

While acknowledging that the nearly 22,000 programmed developments are not enough to meet the housing demand, he maintained that “[they are] going to take us a far way to the solution”.

Mr. Holness, who has portfolio responsibility for the Trust, commended the entity for fulfilling its mandate to build houses for Jamaicans, adding that, “when it comes to driving economic growth through housing, the expenditure of the NHT is significant”.

Twickenham Glades was developed on five hectares (12.21 acres) of land located along the westbound side of Mandela Highway in Twickenham Park.