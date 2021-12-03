live stream Sitting of the Senate @ 11:00 am
JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister McKenzie Receives Courtesy Call From Colombia’s Ambassador To Jamaica

December 3, 2021
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), receives a gift from Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, His Excellency Jairo Raúl Clopatofsky Ghisays, during a courtesy call and bilateral meeting at the Ministry in Kingston on Tuesday (November 30).

 

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), is in discussion with Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, His Excellency Jairo Raúl Clopatofsky Ghisays, during a courtesy call and bilateral meeting at the Ministry in Kingston on Tuesday (November 30).

 

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), greets Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to Jamaica, His Excellency Jairo Raúl Clopatofsky Ghisays, on his arrival at the Ministry in Kingston on Tuesday (November 30) for a courtesy call and bilateral meeting.
