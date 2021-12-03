Dr. Chang Opens Rehabilitated Orchid Road In St. James

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, on Wednesday (December 1), officially commissioned into service the Orchid Road in Quarry, St. James, which was rehabilitated by Carib Cement Company Limited (CCCL) at a cost of $40 million.

The month-and-one-half-long project was undertaken through collaboration with community stakeholders and included redoing the formerly asphalted road with concrete and putting in proper drainage.

Dr. Chang expressed appreciation on behalf of the residents, noting that the project adds value to the community given the tried-and-tested durability of concrete roads.

“It’s a big gesture by [Carib Cement Company] in terms of financial contribution to a community and using cement to make roads in difficult areas,” he noted.

“They (residents) are property owners and when you fix the road, they will have more interest in staying here, building up the community and maintaining it,” he added.

Dr. Chang noted that regular drain maintenance will be conducted to prevent any possible flooding.

He also urged residents to be responsible and take care of the new infrastructure.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, in welcoming the rehabilitated roadway said that it makes it easier for residents to traverse the community.

“For example, those who own shops… had difficulty getting the transportation to where their shops are and, of course, the elderly people had problems traversing the roads,” he noted.

“So, the commissioning of this road is very timely. I want to express my profound thanks to Carib Cement Company for coming on board and building this road. I am sure the residents of Quarry are very grateful,” he added.

CCCL’s Managing Director, Yago Castro, said that the project was undertaken as part of the firm’s ongoing effort to support community development.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we, as a company, are still able to do all kinds of projects to benefit communities all across Jamaica. Assisting communities…continues to be an important feature of our Social Impact Programme at Carib Cement,” he noted.