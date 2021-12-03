COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 2, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|65
|91,369
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|37
|51,979
|Males
|28
|39,387
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 days to 84 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,920
|Hanover
|1
|2,962
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|16
|22,573
|Manchester
|4
|5,967
|Portland
|0
|2,516
|St. Ann
|18
|6,788
|St. Catherine
|12
|17,143
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,185
|St. James
|8
|8,877
|St. Mary
|1
|3,020
|St. Thomas
|1
|3,936
|Trelawny
|2
|3,352
|Westmoreland
|0
|5,130
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|56
|9
|0
|65
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,590
|6,861
|3,918
|91,369
|NEGATIVE today
|988
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|47
|1,035
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|387,257
|196,612
|583,869
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1044
|9
|47
|1,100
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|467,847
|6,861
|200,530
|675,238
|Positivity Rate[1]
|6.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|2,406
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|343
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|45
|62,747
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|643
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|43,979
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|130
|Patients Moderately Ill
|30
|Patients Severely Ill
|15
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|2
|Home
|25,438
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,150
|Imported
|1
|1,343
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|1
|4,384
|Under Investigation
|63
|82,256
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- An 85-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- A 64-year-old male from St. Catherine
- An 85-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 61-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing