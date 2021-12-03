live stream Sitting of the Senate @ 11:00 am
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 2, 2021

Coronavirus
December 3, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 65 91,369
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 37 51,979
Males 28 39,387
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 4 days to 84 years 1 day to 108 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 1 4,920
Hanover 1 2,962
Kingston & St. Andrew 16 22,573
Manchester 4 5,967
Portland 0 2,516
St. Ann 18 6,788
St. Catherine 12 17,143
St. Elizabeth 1 4,185
St. James 8 8,877
St. Mary 1 3,020
St. Thomas 1 3,936
Trelawny 2 3,352
Westmoreland 0 5,130
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 56 9 0 65
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 80,590 6,861 3,918 91,369
NEGATIVE today

 

 988 All negatives are included in PCR tests 47 1,035
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 387,257 196,612 583,869
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1044 9 47 1,100
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 467,847 6,861 200,530 675,238
Positivity Rate[1] 6.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 4* 2,406
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 0 343
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 45 62,747
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 643  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 43,979  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 130  
Patients Moderately Ill 30  
Patients Severely Ill 15  
Patients Critically Ill 8  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 2  
Home 25,438  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,150
Imported 1 1,343
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 4,384
Under Investigation 63 82,256
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

* COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

  • An 85-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 64-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • An 85-year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 61-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content