PM Assures Of COVID Vaccine Safety

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, continues to implore Jamaicans to take the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, assuring that the Government has taken all the necessary steps to ensure that they are safe.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking at a Vaccination Mobilisation and Public Education Campaign event in Port Maria, St. Mary, on Thursday (September 30), said that while scepticism is healthy, waiting too long to get vaccinated could be “detrimental to your life”.

He commended persons who have already taken the jab, and urged those who are still undecided “to make a decision; don’t wait too late; find time now”.

“The Government has taken all the precautions to make sure that the vaccines that we are giving to you are safe and that the process of vaccinating you is also safe,” he emphasised.

The Prime Minister reiterated that vaccination is the best way to protect the population against the virus, particularly the most vulnerable, and return the country to normality.

He noted that measures implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19, such as lockdowns and curfews, cannot continue indefinitely, and persons will have to take personal responsibility in protecting themselves against the virus, including getting vaccinated.

“At some point, we have to remove the measures, and it becomes your personal responsibility to wear your masks every day, your responsibility to sanitise, to maintain an awareness of social distance, and to take the vaccines, because I can’t keep locking down the country to protect you all the time,” he pointed out.

“The burden shifts to the individual,” he stressed, adding that “there is no freedom without responsibility”.