Government Creating A Culture Of Service Excellence In Public Sector

The Government is creating a culture of service excellence in the public sector with a focus on quality in service delivery and customer satisfaction.

This is being done under the Service Excellence Programme (SEP), an initiative of the Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Division (PSTMD) of the Office of the Cabinet, which is leading the Government’s drive for continuous service improvements in the public sector.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on Wednesday (September 29), Director General of the PSTMD, Office of the Cabinet, Veniece Pottinger-Scott, said that the public sector plays a significant role in the realisation of the National Development Plan, Vision 2030 “particularly as citizens become more informed and have higher expectations for service delivery”

She said that service excellence is at the heart of Vision 2030, which aims to make Jamaica a place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business.

She noted that initiatives under the SEP have made it easier to interact with entities to facilitate ease of doing business.

Among these initiatives are the Electronic Business Registration Form (eBRF) launched in collaboration with the Companies Office of Jamaica in 2019, which replaced the manual paper registration form, with an online business registration platform.

Mrs. Pottinger-Scott said that the online process is more simplified and efficient and facilitates the 24-hour registration of businesses and companies from anywhere in the world.

She noted that in 2020, some 12,809 business names and 3,935 companies were registered by entrepreneurs and investors through the eBRF system.

“This reflects an increase of 12 per cent for business names and three per cent for companies over the previous year, 2019,” she pointed out.

Mrs. Pottinger-Scott also mentioned the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) electronic platform, established in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, to facilitate the submission of electronic applications for trade licences, permits, certificates and other regulatory requirements.

The eBRF and JSWIFT can be accessed via the Government of Jamaica Portal, GOV.JM, which provides a single point of access to all government information and a raft of services for individuals and businesses.

The Think Tank was held to discuss the SEP and National Customer Service Week activities from October 3 to 8, under the theme ‘You…Me…We got the Power of Service Excellence’.